BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,800 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE BPMP remained flat at $$13.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

