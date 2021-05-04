BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 370.42 ($4.84).

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BP alerts:

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 120 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Insiders bought 15,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,555 over the last 90 days.

LON:BP traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 303 ($3.96). 52,266,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.36. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The company has a market capitalization of £61.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.59%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.