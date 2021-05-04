Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.