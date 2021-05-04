Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $671,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in LTC Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of LTC opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

