BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,661,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at $3,780,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. BrightView’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

