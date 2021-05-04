Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 97,555 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $26.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $802.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,434,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.