Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Reduced by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Broadcom by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,634,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $445.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.