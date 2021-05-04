Brokerages Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 1,386,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

