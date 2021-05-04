Brokerages Anticipate BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioVie.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioVie in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. BioVie has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $46.10.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

