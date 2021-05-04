Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Ford Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

NYSE:F traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 1,558,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,757,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

