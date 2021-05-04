Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,335. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $288.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

