Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.29). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,483 shares of company stock worth $1,385,718 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. The company had a trading volume of 431,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

