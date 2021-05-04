Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.63. 23,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,509. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.