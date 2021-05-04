Brokerages Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.54). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

EIGR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.74. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

