Brokerages Expect Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to Post $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.19. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

