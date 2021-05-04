Brokerages Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

