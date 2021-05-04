Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,804. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

