Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $9.12 billion. The TJX Companies posted sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $42.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.