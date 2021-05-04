Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.12. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,604.13, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

