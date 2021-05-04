Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 382,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

