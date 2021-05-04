Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

NYSE ZEN traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.00. 1,534,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,933. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total value of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

