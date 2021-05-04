Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $24.63

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BOX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 49.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

