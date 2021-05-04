Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target at $17.29

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

