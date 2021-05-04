Brokerages Set PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

PPD stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. PPD has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 308.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after acquiring an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,769,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

