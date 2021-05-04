Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $422.15

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $11.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $673.50. 1,203,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 12-month low of $139.60 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,352.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.