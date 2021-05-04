Brokers Issue Forecasts for Renasant Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Renasant stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 359,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

