Brokers Issue Forecasts for Textron Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

