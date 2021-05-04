Brokers Offer Predictions for Renasant Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

