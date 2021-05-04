Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. 10,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

