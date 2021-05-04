Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPYU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPYU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. 8,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Brookfield Property REIT has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

