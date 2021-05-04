Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $135.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.47.

Brunswick stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

