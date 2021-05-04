BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.47.

PFPT opened at $172.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.36. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,969,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

