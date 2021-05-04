Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bunge also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$7.50 EPS.

BG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.03. 2,540,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.59. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

