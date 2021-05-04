Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,644. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

