Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. 388,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.