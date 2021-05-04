CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.70.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI opened at $262.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.56.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.