Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cactus from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $39.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 over the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

