Cactus (WHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,844.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

