Caesarstone (CSTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $498.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.