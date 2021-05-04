Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $43.87 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $427,226.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.20 or 0.06060446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00141732 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

