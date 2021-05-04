Canaccord Genuity Boosts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 775

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 698 ($9.12).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 808.80 ($10.57) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 817.80 ($10.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 765.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 702.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

