Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten (LON:TUNG)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON TUNG traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 32.25 ($0.42). 20,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,566. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Tungsten has a 52 week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.35.

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

