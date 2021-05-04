Canfor Pulp Products’ (CFX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.90.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.