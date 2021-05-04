Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFPUF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

