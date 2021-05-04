Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Update

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $21,249,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 782,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 123,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 259,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,073. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.