Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

American Tower stock opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

