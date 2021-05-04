Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

