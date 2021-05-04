Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,420 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

