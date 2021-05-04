Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

