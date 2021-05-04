Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $290.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.64 and its 200 day moving average is $276.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.